Eileen Conner (1958 – 2017)

Eileen “Muffy” Conner, 59, of West Unity, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 26, 2017 at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor.

She was born on April 23, 1958 in Detroit, Michigan to James L. and Mary T. (Chernosky) Bates. Muffy graduated from Finney High School in Detroit. On September 25, 1990 she married Jeffery A. Conner in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and he survives.

She worked for ten years as an aide with the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities and also with Lott Industries Inc., in Toledo. Muffy also worked for eight years at Spangler Candy Company in Bryan, Ohio.

Muffy is survived by her husband of 21 years, Jeff Conner of West Unity; one sister, Jane (Al) Garcia of West Palm Beach, Florida; father and mother-in-law, Charles and Pam Conner, Jr., of Toledo; two sisters-in-law, Dee Conner of North Carolina and Wendy Conner of West Unity; and brother-in-law, Greg (Patty) Conner of Monroe, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A time to receive friends will take place on Saturday, July, 1, 2017 from 1-5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer, Ohio. A celebration of life service will take place at the funeral home immediately following calling hours at 5:00 p.m. Memorials may be made in Muffy’s memory to The American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.