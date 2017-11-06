Elaine Hartman (1931 – 2017)

Elaine L. Hartman, age 85, of Edon, Ohio passed away at 8:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana where she was a resident.

Mrs. Hartman had been a longtime resident of the Ashley, Indiana area and lived near Hamilton, Indiana, from 1961 until the last few years.

Throughout the years she had been employed by Burkhardt Grocery, was a cook at Hamilton Harvest House, a mail carrier in Angola, Indiana, and had owned and operated the Edon Steak House for several years with her husband. She was a member of Evening Star Chapter #229, Order of the Eastern Star for more than fifty years in Ashley and attended Alvarado United Methodist Church. Elaine enjoyed playing golf and was an avid bridge player who enjoyed her weekly bridge group for more than forty years.

The eighth of ten children, Elaine was born on December 29, 1931, in Conde, South Dakota, the daughter of James and Emma (Woodard) Lash. She married Robert D. Hartman on November 19, 1949, in Hudson, Indiana and he preceded her in death on April 21, 2011.

Survivors include one daughter, Nancy (Mark) Boyer, of Edon; two sons, Michael Hartman, of Edon and Kenneth Hartman, of Hamilton; eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchild; two sisters, LaVon Faulk, of Auburn, Indiana, and Carol (Veryl) Carpenter, of Angola; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Lash, of Kendallville, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, JoEllen Helms; one son, Robert Dale Hartman, Jr.; four brothers, Otis, Ormond, Earl and Gerald Lash; and three sisters, Ione Lash, Rhoda Hedglin, and Lorene DePew.

Memorials are requested to Heartland Hospice of Fort Wayne or to a charity of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.