Elaine Van Sickle (1940-2018)

Elaine Louise Van Sickle, age 78, of rural Wauseon, passed away Thursday evening, November 29, 2018, in her home.

Elaine was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 20, 1940, the daughter of Richard C. and Irma (Campbell) Annis. On September 10, 1960, she married Paul Van Sickle, and he survives. Elaine loved to cook, to sew, and music. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving, besides her husband, Paul, are children, Lisa (Tim) Grossman of Ft. Wayne, IN, Paul Scott (Michelle) Van Sickle of Sunnyvale, CA, Stephen (Teresa) Van Sickle of Archbold, Peter Annis of Racine, WI; five grandchildren, Alisabeth Grossman, Kaleela Grossman, Lynessa Grossman, Sean Van Sickle, Emily Van Sickle; one brother, Richard (Marian) Annis of North Port, FL; and sister, Barbara (Roland) Dowd of Southfield, CT. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one son, Matthew Van Sickle.

Visitation for Elaine will be held from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 8, 2018, at West Clinton Mennonite Church, where a Celebration of Elaine’s Life will immediately follow at 2:00 P.M. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Sauder Village.

