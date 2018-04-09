Eldon C. Cupp (1930-2018)

Eldon C. Cupp, 87, of Montpelier passed away Friday at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan.

He was born on December 15, 1930 in Corbin, Kentucky to William L. and Ida M. (Hill) Cupp. In 1948 Eldon graduated from Williamsburg High School in Kentucky, he then received his Associates Degree in Management from the University of Toledo. He proudly served his country in the United States in the 5th Division of Marine Corps during the Korean War. On March 11, 1954 he married Edith Joyce Riddle and she survives.

Eldon retired from Teledyne Aviation and Engineering in Toledo as a Precision Machinist in 1980 after 24 years. Reverend Eldon Cupp was also a Church of God Minister for 8 years in the Lambertville, Michigan area.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Edith; two sons, Dennis L. Cupp Sr., of Archbold and Delbert (Shelly) Cupp of Toledo; one daughter Cheryl (John) Lehsten of Toledo; ten grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.

Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, one grandchild, four brothers and one sister.

Visitation for Eldon will be on Tuesday, April 10th from2-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Wednesday at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Boulis to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Military Rites provided by the Montpelier Veterans.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Montpelier Senior Center.

