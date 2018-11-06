Election Eve: President Trump Rally Held In Fort Wayne Possibly The Largest Gathering In Memorial Coliseum History

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Forrest R. Church, Staff

FORT WAYNE PRE-ELECTION RALLY AT THE WAR MEMORIAL COLISEUM

By: Forrest R. Church, Publisher

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The final push was made by politicians in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana for last minute midterm momentum going into today’s election with political power houses such as President Trump, Vice President Pence, President Obama, Vice President Biden and many more making the headlines.

Yesterday President Trump rallied his base in Ohio and Indiana with enthusiastic rallies in Cleveland and Fort Wayne, including what may be determined to be the largest gathering in Fort Wayne Memorial Coliseum history (several thousand supporters were turned away though this number is not confirmed yet).

An estimated thirty protestors gathered outside the coliseum with a few guests being removed during the rally for interruption.

Watch for election coverage and results starting tonight at www.thevillagereporter.com.

Forrest R. Church may be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.