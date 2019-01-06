Ellen “Ellie” Schmucker (1934-2019)

Ellen R. “Ellie” Schmucker, 84 years, of Stryker, Ohio died peacefully in her home on Sunday, January 6, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the daughter of Lyle P. and Ruth L. (Weldon) Riter and was born October 16, 1934 in Bryan, Ohio.

Ellie was a loving mother and wonderful housewife. She spent 31 years (1969-2000) inspiring young children in her career as a fourth-grade school teacher at Millcreek-West Unity School. She loved her Lord and trusted Him to meet her needs and now resides with Jesus in Heaven.

Surviving is her husband of 45 years, Arlen Schmucker; three children, Deborah Kay (Rodney) Roth of Archbold, Patricia Ann Wilhelm of Waterville, and Leland James (Annette) Beucler of Stryker; seven grandchildren, Christopher Roth, Joslyn Coppens, Tiffany Breier, Melody Wilhelm, Shelly Schrock, Stacy Bell and Abbey Figgins; 13 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Sandra Brenner. Ellie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert “Bob” Beucler; sister, Betty Harrington, and grandson, Shaun Roth.

A special thanks to Ellen’s home healthcare providers- Vera Bates, Camie Hart and CHP Hospice nurse, Terrie. All made it possible to keep her at home and comfortable during her time of need. Their compassion and dedication to the care of Ellen has left a lasting impression on the family, who are forever grateful.

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16

Visitation for Ellen R. “Ellie” Schmucker will be held Tuesday, January 8, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Solid Rock Community Church, 102 Egly Drive, West Unity, with Pastor Tim Tracy officiating. A luncheon will follow immediately after the service. Interment will be made in Shiffler Cemetery, rural Bryan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Hospice, 1215 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

