Elmer “Junior” Oyer (1933-2018)

Elmer “Junior” Oyer, age 85, of rural Wauseon, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 in his home. He was born June 07, 1933 in Archbold, Ohio to the late Elmer Sr. and Ada (Rupp) Oyer. He married Eunice P. Hancock and she survives.

He was a lifelong farmer and was also a cabinet maker and truck driver. Junior was a Navy veteran of Korean War. He was a 60 year member of the Wauseon and Pettisville American Legions and was a VFW member. He was a Pike Township Trustee and a member of Crossroads Evangelical Church, Wauseon, Ohio.

Survivors include his wife, Eunice. Two sons, Rex (Jill) Oyer and Ray (Sandy) Oyer, all of Wauseon, Ohio. Two brothers, Jim and Sam Oyer. Grandchildren, Jamie (Mike) Morris, Jared (KyLee) Oyer, Jana (Derek) Friess, Shannon (Scott) Conners, Jason (Andrea) Oyer, Eric (Jenny) Oyer. 15 great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Helen, MaryJane and Grace and brother, Dick.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the family 4:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018 in the Chapel of Crossroads Evangelical Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Memorial service and celebration of Junior’s life will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 23, 2018 in the Chapel of Crossroads Evangelical Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Pastor Kevin Clark will officiate. Private graveside service and interment will precede the memorial service in Pettisville Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by Fulton County Honor Guard. Funeral luncheon will follow the memorial services in the church Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Evangelical Church or a charity of family preference. Online condolences may be given at www.grisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted with confidence to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

