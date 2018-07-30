Emily Brown (1935-2018)

Emily H. Brown, age 83, of Delta and formerly of Swanton, passed away Monday morning, July 30, 2018 at Swanton Health Care where she had been a resident since 2012. She was born in Swanton on April 30, 1935 to the late Lloyd D. Brown and Winona (Mason) Brown.

Emily graduated from Swanton High School. Before retiring she served many years as a secretary with the Veteran’s Administration. Two of her favorite hobbies included visiting garage sales and auctions. During her stay at Swanton Health Care she created many friendships with the staff and residents. Emily will be greatly missed by them all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clive, Cecil, Ralph, Carl, William, Glen and infant Eugene; sisters, Thelma Kromman, Dorothy Dodson and Margaret Hill. Emily is survived by her sisters, Ruth Shelt of Delta and Evelyn Leist of Archbold; along with many loving nieces, nephews and friends; including dear friend, Marilyn Dachenhaus.

In honoring Emily’s wishes there will be no public services. Arrangements and cremation are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Those wishing a show of sympathy may make memorial contributions to a charity of their choice in Emily’s memory.

