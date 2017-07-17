Emily Menasian (1948 – 2017)

Emily Rose Menasian, 84 years, of Bryan passed away Saturday, July 8, 2017 in her home.

Emily was born August 14, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred (Kapusta) Trencansky. She married Edward T.

Menasian on August 14, 1948. Emily had a passion for helping others and worked as a care giver for the disabled. She also held many positions in management and sales throughout her career. Emily was devoted to her faith and baptized into the Worldwide Church of God. In her free time, Emily enjoyed reading her Bible, spending time with her family and giving to various charities.

Beloved mother of, Karen L. Serra of Wauseon; two grandchildren, Sharon L Cicilian and John E. Korth both of St. Clair Shores, Michigan She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, John Brown and Eddy Trencansky.

There will be no visitation or funeral services. There will be a private family memorial service. Services are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Greenisen Chapel, Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Disabled Veterans.

