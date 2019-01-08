Emma Middleton (1936-2019)

Emma Grace Middleton, age 82, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare-Bryan Center.

Emma was born on June 10, 1936, in Auglaize Township, Paulding County, Ohio, the daughter of William W. and Melva M. (Boutwell) Sobieck, she married William Earl Middleton, Sr. on September 25, 1976, and he preceded her in death on May 21, 2010.

Emma was the manager at Fabricare in Bryan for 25 years. She was a former member of the Bryan Eagles #2233 and Bryan Moose #1064 and loved to play Bingo. She attended the Bryan Church of the Nazarene.

Surviving Emma are six children, William “Bill, Jr.” Middleton, of Anchorage, Alaska, Terry Bruce (Judy) Middleton, of Virginia, Jeffrey Brent (Sandy) Middleton, of Toledo, Ohio, Deb (Wesley) Shrider, of Mt. Blanchard, Ohio, Amie (Gary) Burr, of Bryan, Ohio, Leonard (Cindy) Coleman, of Shelbiana, Kentucky; daughter-in-law, Amber Middleton, of Bryan, Ohio, one brother, William Sobieck, Jr., of Sherwood; sisters, Jean (Paul) Vogelsong, of Defiance, Dorothy Shegitz, of Bryan and Melva “Millie” Pyles, of Defiance; 23 grandchildren, 13 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter, Patricia Ann (Spurlock) Helms, one son, Shane Middleton, one grandson, Madison Wade Coleman, and a sister, Eleanor Morris Michaels.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 10, 2019, at the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio. A memorial service will be held immediately following visitation, at 7:00 P.M. Private interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorials in loving memory of Emma G. Middleton may be given to Great Lakes Caring Hospice.

