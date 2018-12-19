Emma Myers (1925-2018)

Emma Jane Herrmann Myers departed this life on December 17, 2018, in Jackson, Michigan.

Jane was born on January 17, 1925, the sixth child of Albert and Herrmann of Wauseon, Ohio. Her mother died in childbirth when Jane was 6 years old. Growing up in the Depression without a mother, Jane developed a strength, self-reliance, and deep love of family that were her hallmarks for over 9 decades.

Jane married Rolland Myers of Waldron, Michigan on June 20, 1942. They lived happily on a dairy farm in the Waldron area for 35 years until Rolland’s death in 1977. Jane and Rolland joined the Reformed Mennonite Church in Archbold, Ohio in 1948, and it was their faith in Christ that defined and sustained them all the years of their lives.

In 1980, Jane moved to West Unity, Ohio, a community that she picked for the friendliness of the people who would become her neighbors for over 30 years. She loved reading, sewing, and cooking for guests. She was a master at cross word puzzles and with a lifelong love of learning, fulfilled her goal of completing her high school education when she was 60 years old. Above all, she loved the Lord and her family, to whom she selflessly devoted herself.

Jane was predeceased by her parents, her husband Rolland Myers, her brothers Edwin and William Herrmann, her sisters Dorothy McCabe, Velma Dickerson, Irene Case, and Isabel Clark, and her great-grandson Cameron Schultz. She is survived by her daughters Beverly Niles of Clark Lake, Michigan; Beth (Robert) Francis of Cement City, Michigan; sons Larry (Dianna) Myers of Whitehouse, Ohio, and Lamont (Karen) Myers of Virginia Beach, Virginia. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Lorrie (Brian) Bayer, of Swanton, Ohio, Tracy McCullough of West Unity, Ohio, Michelle (Keith) Creech of Whitehouse, Ohio, Scott Evers of Tampa, Florida; Bradley (Katarina) Evers of Connifer, Colorado; Ashley Cochran of Jackson, Michigan;Sarah (Stephen) Myers-Mutschall of Lorton, Virginia, and James(Marcella) Myers of Chicago, Illinois. Eleven great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren also survive.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, December21, 2018 at Eagle Funeral Home located at 412 W. Main Street in Fayette, Ohio. A funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday,December 22, 2018, at the Lauber Hill Reformed Mennonite Church located at County Road 21 and Ohio Route 20-A near Elmira, Ohio. Burial will be at the Lauber Hill Cemetery following the service.

Memorial contributions in honor of Emma Jane can be given to a charity of the donor’s choice. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

