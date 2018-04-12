Erli Lainez Sentenced In Fulton County For Soliciting Minor

A Hamilton, Ohio man was sentenced on April 11, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman. Erli Lainez, 26, previously pleaded guilty to Importuning. ‘ On November 14, 2017, he did solicit another to engage in sexual conduct with him, and the age of the person was thirteen years of age, but less than sixteen years of age.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Lalnez to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, have no contact with the victim, serve 90 days in CCNO, and to have no contact with, females under the age of eighteen.

Mr. Lainez was found to be a Tier I sex offender, which requires address registration and verification for 15 years with in-person verification annually with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides. Failure to comply could result in Mr. Lalnez spending 11 months in prison.

