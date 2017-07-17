Erna Pelok (1936 – 2017)

Erna Pelok, age 81 of Wauseon, passed away early Friday, July 14, 2017, at her residence. Erna was an RN and also an airline attendant for Delta Airlines for many years.

She was born on April 3, 1936 to the late Herbert and the late Louise (Woodruff) McAninch in Indianapolis, Indiana. She attended Vanderbilt Nursing School for 4 years and on November 28, 1958, she married Dr. David Pelok, and he survives. Together, Erna and David had five children; Dr. Scott (Geri) Pelok of Vermont, Todd (Beth) Pelok of Wauseon, Dr. Brett (Cherie) Pelok of Sylvania, Chadd (Kerri) Pelok of Wauseon, and Melissa (Dwayne) Stutzman of Wauseon. Also surviving are eight grandchildren; Kayla Giovarelli, Mara Pelok, Alec Pelok, Andrew Pelok, Autumn Pelok, Ava Pelok, Kiara Stutzman and Dawson Stutzman. Erna was preceded in death by a brother, Jack McAninch.

During her life, Erna was an OHSAA swim official, a member of the Eastern Star and the Daughters of the American Revolution and the American Kennel Club with Schnauzers.

Memorial contributions to Erna’s memory can be made to DaVita Dialysis. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.GrisierFH.com.