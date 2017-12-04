Ernest Eidenier (1928 – 2017)

Ernest L. “Ernie” Eidenier, 89, of Pioneer, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2017 at Hillside Country Living in Bryan.

He was born on November 19, 1928 in Williams County to Layton M. “Cap” and Blanche E. (Hillard) Eidenier. Ernie graduated from Pioneer High School in 1947. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. On September 16, 1955 he married Donna M. Potter in rural Alvordton and she survives.

Ernie formerly owned and operated the Gambles Hardware Store in Pioneer for approximately 35 years. He was also a bus driver for the North Central School system for 17 years. Ernie attended Lake View United Brethren Church in Camden, MI. He was a past Master of the Pioneer Masonic Lodge, a previous member of the Pioneer Veterans taking part in military graveside rites and was a former member of the Pioneer Fire Department. Ernie was active in many community affairs and his hobbies included being a private pilot and restoring old cars.

Ernie is survived by his loving wife, Donna Eidenier of Pioneer; two sons, Duane (Connie) Eidenier of Ada, MI and Scott (Carol) Eidenier of Alvordton; one daughter, Vicki S. Eidenier of Pioneer; five grandchildren, Natalie, Jessica and Cameron Eidenier and Alex and Jenna Eidenier; three sisters, Eloise (Dana) Smith of Pioneer, Eleanor Bexten formerly of Pioneer and Evelyn Deetz of Pioneer; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Donations may be made in Ernie’s memory to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.