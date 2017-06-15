Esther K. Myers (1926 – 2017)

Esther K. Myers, age 90, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 2:30 A.M. on Monday, June 12, 2017, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

Mrs Myers was a homemaker, a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bryan and their Friendship Circle.

Esther was born on December 30, 1926, in Edon, Ohio, the daughter of Dwight D. and C. Lenore (Allomong) Lautzenheiser. She married Roger Roan on April 6, 1947 and he preceded her in death on February 19, 1973. She then married Alva A. Myers on February 10, 1974 and he preceded her in death on December 2, 2007.

Esther is survived by a daughter, Bonnie (Mike) Sentle, of Montpelier; two sons, Wesley (Carol) Roan, of Indian Land, South Carolina and Lyle (Joyce) Roan, of Bryan; step children, Janet (Ronald) Lee, of Oscodo, Michigan, Suzanne (Bill) Snyder, of Alpena, Michigan and Allen (Janice) Myers, of Bryan; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and a sister, Mildred Taylor, of Edon. She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands.

The family wishes to thank the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers ICU and Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice staffs for their wonderful care of our mother.

