Ethel Reed (1937-2018)

Ethel Marlene Reed, 81 years, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018 in her residence, with her family at her side. Marlene was born March 1, 1937 in Mark Center, Ohio, the daughter of the late Delmar Frederick and Ethel Margaret (Revert) Witte.

She was a graduate of Farmer High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Toledo University and her master’s degree from St. Francis University. Marlene began her career working as a Cosmetologist. She then began teaching at Four County Career Center in Archbold where she taught for 30 years, retiring in 2000. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she served in many capacities. She was also active in the VICA Program at Four County.

Marlene loved to garden and tend to her flowers and work in her yard. She enjoyed traveling, watching her hummingbirds and the occasional trip to the casino. She truly treasured spending time with her family and friends, following her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their many activities.

Surviving are her two children, Rich (Kim) Reed of Bryan and Brenda Reed of Bryan; six grandchildren, Jessica Reed, Joshua (Bethany) Reed, Jacob (Lauren) Reed, Stephen Crow, Ryan (Jennifer) Forbes and Jeremy Forbes; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles (Bridget) Witte of Hicksville. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Darrell Witte.

Visitation for Marlene Reed will be held on Sunday, November 11, 2018 from 2:00 – 5:00 P.M. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 12, 2018 in Trinity Lutheran Church, 509 Center Street, Bryan with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Interment will follow in Farmer Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 509 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506 or Community Health Professionals Home Health & Hospice, 1215 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

