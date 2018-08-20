Eugene Mangas (1942-2018)

Eugene W. Mangas, also known as Walt, 75 years, of Ney, passed away Sunday, August 19, 2018 in his residence.



Walt was born December 3, 1942 in Defiance, Ohio, the son of the late Eugene and Lillian (Walter) Mangas. He was a 1960 graduate of Ayersville High School. He served our country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Walt married Patricia A. Hauck on November 3, 1990 in San Diego, California, and she survives.



Walt worked as a pipefitter and welder out of Local 50, Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, retiring in 2006. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan, as well as the Defiance VFW Post 3360, AMVETS Post 1991, Defiance and the Vero Beach American Legion Post 39. Walt enjoyed wintering in Vero Beach, Florida since 2013. Walt truly loved to spend time with his family and making memories. Whenever Walt would leave anyone, he would say “Don’t forget to tell them who loves ya.”



Surviving is his wife Patricia of Ney; three children, Bernice (Steve) Walton of Sandusky, Ohio, George (Sabrina) Walton of Columbus, Ohio and Brandy Hill of Sandusky, Ohio; two grandchildren, Cody and Courtney Walton; two sisters, Fran (Roger) Florence of Defiance and Carol (Joe) Maag of Defiance, Ohio; two brothers, Jerry (Karen) Mangas of Defiance, Ohio and Dave (Carol) Mangas also of Defiance, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents.



There will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass for Eugene “Walt” Mangas will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 25, 2108 in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 Portland Street, Bryan with Father John Stites officiating. Private interment will be made in Ney Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the Defiance VFW Post 3360.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Hospice and Home Health Care. 6825 State Route 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512.



Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.