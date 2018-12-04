Eva Kratwohl (1935-2018)

Eva Lee J. Krathwohl, age 83, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:55 A.M. on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Genesis HealthCare-Bryan Center in Bryan where she was a resident. Mrs. Krathwohl was graduate of Hudson High School in Hudson, Michigan and had been employed by the Aro Corporation, retiring with twenty-three years of service.

She was baptized in the Baptist church in Hillsdale, Michigan, was an avid NASCAR fan and Bingo player which she enjoyed doing with her sister an nieces. She also loved to ride her own motorcycle and will have her beloved stuffed monkey, Gomer, at her side as she travels to her final place of rest.

Eva Lee J. Krathwohl was born on June 29, 1935 in Burr Oak, Michigan, the daughter of Kenneth L. and Mildred M. (Christensen) Milliman. She married Basil Krathwohl on March 26, 1977, and he preceded her in death in 1988.

Survivors include her children, Dan (Deborah) Carr, of Montpelier, Ohio, Jim Carr, of Bryan, Ohio, Linda Mills, of DeRidder, Louisiana, Midge (Michael) Dunn, of Ponchatula, Louisiana, Steve Carr and John (Trish) Carr, both of Ellenboro, North Carolina, and Jeff (Lisa) Carr, of Sherwood, Ohio; eighteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren; her long time care giver and daughter-in-law, Patti Carr; two sisters, Shirley (Jerry) Morris, of Hudson, Michigan and Marcia (Michael) Harrington, of Adrian, Michigan; and a sister-in-law, Helen Milliman. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Tim and Ron Carr; a daughter, Deb Silver; one brother Ted Milliman; and one sister, Phyllis Thompson.

Services will be held on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, with Pastor Justin McCall officiating. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, from 11:00 A.M. -1:00 P.M. Interment will be in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to Bryan Dialysis Center or the American Heart Association.

