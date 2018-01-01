Evelyn Priest (1920 – 2017)

Evelyn Belle “Teny” Priest, 97 years, of Bryan, passed away peacefully at 8:17 a.m., Sunday, December 24, 2017 in her home.

Evelyn was born January 13, 1920 in Williams County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank James and Clara Belle (Brenner) Beavers.

She married John Lewis Priest, also known as “Louie” on June 14, 1940 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and he preceded her in death on April 14, 1981. A devoted and dedicated homemaker, Evelyn worked at Mohawk Tools as a machine operator for 13 years, retiring in 1985. She was a former 50-year member of Wesley United Methodist Church as well as a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233. Evelyn was an avid gardener, tending to her vegetable garden and flowers. She tended to her chickens and sold the eggs. She was also known as an excellent baker and would take her “goodies” to the Bryan Farmer’s Market each summer. Evelyn also found enjoyment in sewing, knitting and reading a good book.

Surviving are her five children, John L. (Marsha) Priest of Hilliard, Ohio, Thelma (Gerald) Hawkins of Edon, Ohio, Judy (John) Brown of Toledo, and twin daughters, Joann Priest of Defiance and Joan Priest of Bryan; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; three sisters, Kathleen Walsh, Leona Green and Elva Jane Grillo; three brothers, Herbert Beavers, Howard Beavers and Ralph Beavers.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to Heartland Hospice or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

