Evelyn Weber (1941 – 2017)

Evelyn M. Weber, age 76, of Wauseon passed away early Saturday December 16, 2017 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

Prior to her retirement she had worked for the Rychner Seed Company and Chief Supermarket as well as being a life long Homemaker.

Mrs. Weber was born on December 16, 1941 in Decatur, IN the daughter of the late Calvin and the late Rema (Shady) McKean. In 1964 she married Gerald “Jerry” Weber and he survives. She attended the Pettisville Missionary Church.

Surviving besides her Husband, Jerry are her children; Craig (Heather) Weber, Sonja (Greg) Hahn, Jr., grandchildren; Brittany (Nate) Gilbert, Ashley Parisot, Whitney Weber, Katelynn Hahn, Zachary Weber, Gavin Hahn, Shelby Weber, Jasmine Beavers-Bogosian and Gabriel Hahn, great-grandchildren; Raymond Weber, Owen Parisot, Leigha Hahn, Makenna Gilbert, Ensley Hahn, Layla Rodriguez and one due in March. Also surviving are brother and sister-in-law; Gene and Sandy McKean, sister and brother-in-law; Jo Ann and Stanley Richter and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Wednesday December 20, 2017 at the Pettisville Missionary Church with Pastor Tim Steiner officiating. Burial will be private. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 2:00-8:00pm at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the resident activity fund at Fulton Manor. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.GrisierFH.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.