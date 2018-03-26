Father Dies Rescuing 3-Year-Old From Car In Pond

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old father has died while rescuing his 3-year-old daughter after their car rolled into an Indianapolis retention pond.

The fire department says witnesses reported Anthony Burgess Jr. parked Sunday and got out to speak with a friend at a nearby apartment. When the girl tried to follow the department says Burgess told her to get back inside.

The department says the girl apparently hit the gear shift accidently while climbing across the front seat.

The department says Burgess and his friend jumped into the water and Burgess got the girl out as the car went underwater. A bystander pulled the girl to land and a diver got Burgess out of the water. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The girl was in stable condition. Crews removed the car from the water Monday.

