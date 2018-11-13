Fayette Man Sentenced For OVI And Firearm Charge

A Fayette man was sentenced on November 9, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Justen Douglas, 23, of 601 N. Fayette St., previously pleaded guilty to Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. On May 26, 2018, he did operate a vehicle with a loaded handgun, while under the influence of alcohol.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Douglas to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $500 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, one year license suspension, be assessed’ for alcohol/drug treatment by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommended treatment, and serve 14 days In CCNO, with credit for 1 day already served, and be placed on TAD monitor for 45 days.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Douglas spending 7 months in prison.

