Fayette Resident & Local Cheer Coach Pleads Guilty To Sex Charges In Williams County

Ryder E. Sommers, 21, of Fayette, recently entered guilty pleas in response to the four charges held against him in connection to sex offenses with former athletes under his supervision.

Sommers pleaded guilty in Williams County Common Pleas Court to three counts of sexual battery, each a third degree felony, and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth degree felony. The charges involved two victims under the age of 16 who were under Sommers’s supervision while he was a cheer coach at Northwest Ohio Elite Athletics.

The maximum penalties for each of the sexual battery charges could be 60 months in prison and a $10,000 fine. Sommers could also face two years of post release control for those offenses as well as be required to register as a tier two sex offender. The maximum penalty for the unlawful sexual conduct charge could be 18 months in prison, a $5000 fine, and the requirement for Sommers to register as a tier one sex offender.

Sommers also faces a charge of sexual battery in Fulton County, and it is expected that he will enter a guilty plea there as well. It is also expected that the sentences imposed by both counties will be allowed to be served concurrently.

Sentencing for Sommers in relation to the Williams County charges is scheduled for August 24.