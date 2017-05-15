Fern Chamberlain (1930 – 2017)

Fern M. Chamberlain, 87 years, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Fern was born May 2, 1930 in Milan Center, Indiana, the daughter of the late Lee and Margaret (Stauffer) Troyer. She married Charles V. Chamberlain on April 29, 1961, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2001. Fern worked with her husband Charles as a co-owner of Dutch Village IGA in West Unity. She had also worked as a Hostess at the Tea Room and at Pandee’s in Fort Wayne. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Bryan.

Surviving are her two children, Sheri Rehklau of Camden, Michigan and Ron (Rickalene) Chamberlain of Montpelier, Ohio; six grandchildren, Colette (Wayne) Waddington, Kendra Cassidy, Brandon Cassidy, Travis Chamberlain, Jared Chamberlain and Adam Chamberlain; two great-grandchildren, Dylan Waddington and Caddisy Chamberlain; one brother, Clayton Troyer of Fort Wayne, Indiana and one sister, Maxine Troyer also of Fort Wayne, Indiana; sister-in-law, Janet Troyer of Cedarville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles V.; one brother, Pastor Marvin Troyer; one son-in-law, Marvin Rehklau and one sister-in-law, Delores Troyer.

Memorial services for Fern M. Chamberlain will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017 at First Baptist Church, 925 East Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the Church. Private interment was made in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to First Baptist Church.

