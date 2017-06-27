Fifteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury on June 21, 2017, indicted 15 people. Included in the indictments were the following significant cases:

Cassandra M. Stickney, 23, of Butler, Indiana, was indicted on Failure to Stop After an Accident, a felony of the third degree; and Vehicular Manslaughter, a misdemeanor of the second degree. This case is for a hit-and-run causing the death of Williams County resident Keith Brown, who was bicycling at the time of the collision.

Alan K. Laney, 47, of Montpelier, Ohio, was indicted on 5 counts of Endangering Children and 1 count of Felonious Assault, felonies of the second and third degrees. The victim of all of the offenses was listed as a seventeen-month-old child “Jane Doe.” The charges allege that Laney cruelly abused and caused serious physical harm to the child. Laney is currently being held on a $75,000 bond at CCNO on the charges.

Justinian M. Williams, 19, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was indicted on 4 counts of Rape, felonies of the first degree; 1 count of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor, a felony of the second degree; and 1 count of Criminal Child Enticement, a misdemeanor of the first degree. All charges indicate that the victim was a 12-year-old child “Jane Doe.” Williams is currently being held on a $100,000 bond at CCNO on the charges.

Richard A. Mojica, Jr., 31, formerly of Bryan, Ohio, was indicted on Rape, a felony of the first degree; 6 counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, felonies of the third degree; and 3 counts of Kidnapping, felonies of the first degree. The charges also included specifications that Mojica is a repeat violent offender; that Mojica is a sexually violent predator; that the Kidnapping charges were committed with a sexual motivation; and that the Rape charge was committed by force or threat of force. The victims of the offenses are listed as a nine-year-old child, “Jane Doe 1,” and a ten-year-old child, “Jane Doe 2.” Mojica is currently incarcerated at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for a prior Rape conviction out of Williams County from 2014, for which he was sentenced to 21 years in prison. Mojica was also previously convicted of another Rape in 2005 in Henry County, for which he was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

Williams County Prosecutor Katherine Zartman thanks and recognizes the Williams County Sheriff’s Office; Edgerton Police Department; Ohio State Highway Patrol; Williams County Coroner, Lucas County Coroner; Butler Police Department; Montpelier Police Department; Williams County Department of Job and Family Services; Bryan Police Department; Washtenaw Sheriff’s Office; Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation; West Unity Police Department; Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections; Defiance County Department of Job and Family Services; and Williams County EMS for their assistance and cooperation with the investigations of these cases.

Other indictments included:

Jeffery L. Woods of Bryan, Ohio was indicted on two counts of burglary, one first degree felony and one third degree felony.

William D. Robertson Jr. of Montpelier, Ohio was indicted on one count of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony.

Jerry E. Grzymkowski of Montpelier, Ohio was indicted on one count of possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony.

Justin E. Mundy of Fayette, Ohio was indicted on count of breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony.

Dustin R. Jones of Bryan, Ohio was indicted on one count of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony.

Adam R. Grandey of Bryan, Ohio was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony.

Mark A. Seslar of Edgerton, Ohio was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drug of abuse, a fourth degree felony.

Tammy L. Lorntz of Montpelier, Ohio was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Colton M. Stiltner of Bryan, Ohio was indicted on one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony; one count of driving under suspension, a first degree misdemeanor; and one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth degree felony.

Nicholas W. Lowe of Bryan, Ohio was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, and one count of safecracking, a fourth degree felony.

Jamie N. Lucas of Bryan, Ohio was indicted on one count of vandalism, a fifth degree felony; one count of attempted trespass in habitation when a person in present or likely to be present, a fifth degree felony; and one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth degree felony.

It should be noted that an indictment is only an accusation and that all defendants listed are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

