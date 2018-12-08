Firefighters In Blissfield, Michigan Battle Blaze At Their Station

BLISSFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Firefighters in a rural southeastern Michigan community responded to a call about a fire at their own unoccupied station.

Members of the volunteer Blissfield Fire Department went to the building Saturday morning after someone walking by noticed smoke. WWJ-AM reports two firefighters have been treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation and another had minor burns on his arm.

Officials say two ambulances are a total loss and the fire house will be out of commission for a while. They will be working with other departments in Lenawee County and don’t anticipate any issues responding to fire or medical emergencies.

They don’t know what started the fire.

Information from: WWJ-AM

© 2018, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.