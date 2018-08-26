First Lady Melania Trump To Plant Eisenhower Oak Sapling At White House

Posted By: Forrest Church August 25, 2018

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One for a trip to Columbus, Ohio to visit the National Children’s Hospital, and to speak at the Ohio Republican State Party dinner, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Darlene Superville, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump will help plant a sapling from an Eisenhower-era tree on the south grounds of the White House.

The White House says the sapling to be planted Monday afternoon comes from the original Eisenhower oak located near an East Wing garden created by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy. The sapling will replace a tree that was removed from the grounds earlier this year.

Mary Jean Eisenhower, granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, is expected to attend.

The White House says the planting is being done in conjunction with the White House Historical Association’s Presidential Sites Summit. The four-day national gathering in Washington features leaders from more than 100 presidential sites nationwide, and draws many descendants of past presidents.

 

