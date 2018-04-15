First Place Mud Hens Defeat Pawtucket 4-0

International League
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Rochester (Twins)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|4
|5
|.444
|½
|Durham (Rays)
|4
|5
|.444
|½
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Tigers)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Columbus (Indians)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Louisville (Reds)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
___
|Saturday’s Games
Indianapolis at Buffalo, ppd.
Syracuse 6, Norfolk 1
Toledo 4, Pawtucket 0
Rochester 4, Gwinnett 2
Columbus 5, Durham 3
Lehigh Valley 7, Louisville 6
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 10, Charlotte 5
|Sunday’s Games
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Rochester at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Louisville at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.
Durham at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.
Pawtucket at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Louisville at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Durham at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Pawtucket at Columbus, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Norfolk at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
