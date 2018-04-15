First Place Mud Hens Defeat Pawtucket 4-0

International League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Syracuse (Nationals) 6 3 .667 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees) 6 3 .667 — Lehigh Valley (Phillies) 5 3 .625 ½ Buffalo (Blue Jays) 3 2 .600 1 Rochester (Twins) 3 3 .500 1½ Pawtucket (Red Sox) 3 5 .375 2½ South Division W L Pct. GB Norfolk (Orioles) 4 4 .500 — Charlotte (White Sox) 4 5 .444 ½ Durham (Rays) 4 5 .444 ½ Gwinnett (Braves) 2 6 .250 2 West Division W L Pct. GB Toledo (Tigers) 6 3 .667 — Indianapolis (Pirates) 4 4 .500 1½ Columbus (Indians) 4 5 .444 2 Louisville (Reds) 3 6 .333 3 ___ Saturday’s Games Indianapolis at Buffalo, ppd. Syracuse 6, Norfolk 1 Toledo 4, Pawtucket 0 Rochester 4, Gwinnett 2 Columbus 5, Durham 3 Lehigh Valley 7, Louisville 6 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 10, Charlotte 5 Sunday’s Games Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m. Norfolk at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m. Rochester at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m. Louisville at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m. Durham at Columbus, 2:05 p.m. Pawtucket at Toledo, 2:05 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m. Monday’s Games Louisville at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Durham at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Pawtucket at Columbus, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Norfolk at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

