First Place Mud Hens Defeat Pawtucket 4-0

Subscribe-4.jpg

Posted By: Forrest Church April 15, 2018

International League

By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Syracuse (Nationals) 6 3 .667
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees) 6 3 .667
Lehigh Valley (Phillies) 5 3 .625 ½
Buffalo (Blue Jays) 3 2 .600 1
Rochester (Twins) 3 3 .500
Pawtucket (Red Sox) 3 5 .375
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Norfolk (Orioles) 4 4 .500
Charlotte (White Sox) 4 5 .444 ½
Durham (Rays) 4 5 .444 ½
Gwinnett (Braves) 2 6 .250 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Toledo (Tigers) 6 3 .667
Indianapolis (Pirates) 4 4 .500
Columbus (Indians) 4 5 .444 2
Louisville (Reds) 3 6 .333 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Indianapolis at Buffalo, ppd.

Syracuse 6, Norfolk 1

Toledo 4, Pawtucket 0

Rochester 4, Gwinnett 2

Columbus 5, Durham 3

Lehigh Valley 7, Louisville 6

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 10, Charlotte 5

Sunday’s Games

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Rochester at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Louisville at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Durham at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.

Pawtucket at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Louisville at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Durham at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Pawtucket at Columbus, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Norfolk at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thompson-Geesey-Qtrly-gde-Mach-2017-1000x281.jpg

Be the first to comment on "First Place Mud Hens Defeat Pawtucket 4-0"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*