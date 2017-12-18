Florence Rupp (1917 – 2017)

Florence Osborne Rupp, age 100, passed away Saturday December 16, 2017 at the Genesis Care Center in Bryan following a brief illness.

Prior to her retirement she had been the bookkeeper for the former Osborne Plumbing and Heating, a family business for 25 years. She had also been a life long homemaker.

Mrs. Rupp was born in Morenci, Michigan on December 13, 1917 the daughter of the late Ray E. and Mabel (Shumaker) Chapman.

In 1937 she married Lauren Osborne and he preceded her in death in 1977. She then married Denver Rupp in 1985 and he preceded her in death in 1999.

She was a graduate of West Unity High School and attended Defiance College. While at Defiance College she studied Art and went on to belong to the Montpelier Art Club for 15 years. Florence was a member of the First Baptist Church in Stryker where she taught pre-kindergarden Sunday school and held numerous offices in the church and Sunday school. She was on the committee to help plan landscaping in the new Springfield Park.

Florence also served as secretary for the Williams County American Heart Association. For 23 years, beginning with the first Stryker Bloodmobile, she worked labeling blood. She was a charter member of the Stryker Women’s Federation Club. The club, with Florence’s assistance, organized the Stryker Girl Scouts and she became their first scout leader.She belonged to the Stryker Garden Club for many years, holding all officer’s positions. Florence was Regional Director of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs for two years which oversees six counties. She became an accredited flower show judge in 1952 and judged for over 50 years. In 2003 she was awarded Judge Emeritus. She judged flower shows in Garden Clubs, District competitions, Ohio Association Garden Club State conventions and the Ohio State Fair. She did floral arranging for various groups. In 1965 she joined Pulaski Garden Club and was still a member. In 1971 she was awarded the state regional Outstanding Garden Club member award. In 1987, she won the state Outstanding Gardener Award. She was a active member in the Stryker community and School activity committees.

Surviving are two children; Mitchel (Jean) Osborne, Donna Sue Hastings and two grandchildren; Chris Hastings, Lisa Mull and one great-grandchild, Elliot Mull and nieces and nephews. Also surviving are two step-sons; Marlo (Kandy) Rupp, and Colman (Louise) Rupp and five step-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Tuesday December 19, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Stryker with Pastor Sean Ingram officiating. Interment will follow in the Stryker Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Tuesday from 10:00am until service time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.GrisierFH.com. The Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.