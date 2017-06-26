Florfida Fox (1944 – 2017)

Florfida “Flora” A. Fox, 72, of Pittsford, Michigan, passed away at her home on Monday, June 19, 2017.

She was born on July 26, 1944 in Cavite, Philippines to Dionisio and Natalia (Nostrates) Anos. On April 17, 1965 she married Thomas G. Fox in Utica, New York and he survives. Flora worked for over 25 years at Fayette Tubular Products in Fayette, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas G. Fox; five children, David (Cathy) Lesniak of Pioneer, Ohio Richard (Jane) Lesniak of West Unity, Ohio, Chris (Gordy Clapp) Rau of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Stephanie (Shane) Downing of Pioneer, Ohio and Paz (Dana) Andrews of Montpelier; twelve grandchildren, Heather, Jon, Josh, Jake, Justin, Dusti, Melissa, Lyndsey, Rachael, Trevor, Jenna and Morgan; five great grandchildren, Skyler, Jazmine, Corbin, Nobi and Penelope; and seven brothers.

Flora was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Donations may be made in Flora’s memory to The American Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.