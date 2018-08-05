Flossie Taube (1929-2018)

Flossie W. Taube, age 88, of Lyons, passed away Friday, August 3, 2018 at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

Flossie was born October 5, 1929 in Holland, OH to the late Harry E. Lewis and Eva (Reed) Lewis. On November 5, 1949 she married Arthur R. Taube in Holland; who passed away on October 2, 1994. Flossie enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting and sewing; especially when making clothes for her children.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Jerry) Kinsman of Wauseon, Flossie Taube of Oregon, Rebecca (Larry) Wilke of Washington and Samuel (Elaine) Taube of South Carolina; sisters, Josephine, Pauline, Eleonore, and Crystal; brothers, Harry and Ivan Lewis; grandchildren, Darlene Kinsman, Gary (Mindy) Wilke, Amanda (Serrell) Livingston, Sarah (David) Shackelford and Catherine Taube and great grandchildren, Brittany Kinsman, Angelina McIntyre, Kory Livingston and Aiden Shackelford. Along with her husband, Arthur, Flossie was preceded in death by her sisters, Teresa, Evelyn, Margie and infants, Ila and Eleanora; brother, James Lewis and grandchildren, Chad A. Kinsman and infant, Larry Wilke.

Friends will be received from Tuesday on August 7, 2018 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A private graveside interment will held at Ottawa Hills Cemetery. Those wishing a show of sympathy may make a memorial contribution to the Fulton County Honor Guard, 1270 S. Cornell Ln., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

