Former President Trump Adviser Settles Suit Over False Info On Website

In this Dec. 6, 2018, file photo, Roger Stone speaks at the American Priority Conference in Washington Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Former Trump campaign adviser Stone has settled a $100 million lawsuit accusing him of publishing lies on the far-right InfoWars website. The Wall Street Journal reports exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui sued Stone in March, saying Stone accused him of being a “turncoat criminal” who violated U.S. election law. Stone now says his conduct was “irresponsible.”(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Roger Stone, a former campaign adviser to Donald Trump, has settled a $100 million lawsuit accusing him of publishing false information on the InfoWars website.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui sued Stone in March. In the settlement reached Monday, Stone acknowledged that he publicly stated that Guo had been “convicted of financial crimes in the United States” and “violated U.S. election law.”

Stone now says, “All of these statements are not true.”

In a statement Tuesday, Stone clarified that “at no time did I knowingly publish material that I knew to be false.” Rather, he said, he made “the terrible mistake of relying on the representations of Sam Nunberg in my reporting.”

The settlement identifies Chinese-American media tycoon Bruno Wu as “the apparent source of the information” and says it was conveyed to Stone by Nunberg, a former Trump campaign aide.

Stone said Tuesday, “When incorrect statements were brought to my attention I apologized and agreed to a retraction.”

Guo has criticized high-level corruption in China and applied for asylum in the U.S.

The settlement allows Stone to avoid paying any damages if he publishes national newspaper ads apologizing for the statements and retracts the statements online. He still is of interest to investigators probing Russian interference in the 2016 election.

