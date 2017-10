Wauseon 42 Evergreen 14

Liberty Center 28 Swanton 7

Archbold 48 Delta 7

Bryan 49 Patrick Henry 14

Edgerton 55 Wayne Trace 34

Hilltop 28 Montpelier 25

Ottawa Hills 27 Edon 26

For summaries and photos of tonight’s action check out the October 18th edition of The Village Reporter