Fulton County Common Pleas Court Sentences Four Individuals

A Bryan, Ohio man was sentenced on August 8, 2018 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court. William C. Hisle„ age 28, previously pled guilty to Possession of Heroin, According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about May 25, 2017, Mr. Hisle possessed heroin. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Hisle to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Hisle to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete the SEARCH Program and aftercare; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in his home and vehicle; comply with an 11:00 p,m.- 6:00 a.m. curlew; and earn a GED.



Christopher Miller, 27, of 27231 Holley Dr., Apt. 203, Bowling Green, previously pleaded guilty to Theft From a Person in a Protected Class. On August 24, 2017, he did with purpose to deprive the owner of property or services, knowingly obtain or exert control over said property without the consent of the owner, and the victim was an elderly person. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Miller to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay court-appointed attorney fees, pay restitution of $1,095.13 within one year, have no contact with the victim, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, serve 30 days in CCNO, with credit for 2 days already served, and successfully complete Cognitive Behavioral Treatment.

Veleria Robbins, 42, of 1106 Woodland Ave., Toledo, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Theft of Drugs. On May 2, 2017, she attempted to steal Oxycontin. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Robbins to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, pay court appointed counsel fees, be assessed for drug/alcohol treatment, and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare, earn her GED, have no contact with the victim, not to work in the home healthcare field, and serve 16 days in CCNO, with credit for 3 days already served.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in the defendants serving 11 months in prison.

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on August 8, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court, Devon A. Harris, 23, previously pled guilty to Complicity to Commit Burglary, According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about March 13, 2018 Mr. Harris aided or abetted another who trespassed in an occupied structure when another person was present and inflicted or attempted to inflict physical harm on that person. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Harris to serve three years in prison. The Court ordered that Mr. Harris pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs.









