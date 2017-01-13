Fulton County Gets 7 New Homes In Rural Townships

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners met Jan. 12

Steve Brown presented the commissioners with the 2016 zoning report. There were seven zoning permit applications for new homes (four in Amboy Township and three in Fulton).

Amboy, Franklin, Fulton and York had 47 total zoning permit applications filed in 2016, compared to 45 in 2015.

Chesterfield Township had 6 zoning permit applications filed in 2016, the same as 2015.

Clinton Township had 17 zoning permit applications filed, down from 25 in 2015.

German Township filed a petition for replacing an existing tile of unnamed tile branch of Grass Run. The board will view the affected area at County Road F between CR 24-25 at 11 a.m. March 30.

The first hearing on the application is at 11 a.m. April 13.

Hal Brehm has submitted a petition to clean and brush clean Branch 34c of Bad Creek in York and Swancreek townships. A viewing is set for 11 a.m. April 6 at the Delta American Legion Post 373 at County Road F and SR 109. The first hearing is set for 10 a.m. May 4.

The board approved an extra $21,000 to the placement contract with Adriel Inc.

Approved the village of Swanton to serve as bail bondsman for the Fulton County Eastern District Court. The contract shall not exceed $10,000.

Wauseon will serve as bail bondsman for the Western District Court.

James Pruitt may be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com