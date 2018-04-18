Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 22 Indictments

On April 16th, 2018 the Fulton County Grand Jury considered the indictments charging individuals with Fulton County Crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

ANDREW C. ERBER, age 25, of Naperville, IL was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about March 17, 2018, he allegedly possessed drugs. 18CR72

LANCE E. ADKINS, age 31, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about January 14, 2018 he allegedly possessed cocaine. 18CR54

ELIZABETH R. NORMAN, age 51, of Swanton OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about January 14, 2018 she allegedly possessed cocaine. 18CR69

CHAZ S. WITT, age 28, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Heroin. On or about November 23, 2017, he allegedly possessed heroin. 18CR58

VICTORIA S. McCLAINE, age 33, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Heroin. On or about November 23, 2017, she allegedly possessed heroin. 18CR64

JOSEPH A. ALVAREZ, age 27, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about October 7, 2017, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 18CR65

CHRISTIE L. LEFFLER, age 40, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Tampering With Records and one count of Grand Theft. On or about August 6, 2017 to January 7, 2018 she allegedly stole unemployment benefits valued at more than $7,500 but less than $150,000. She also allegedly tampered with records belonging to a government entity. 18CR68

SETH V. FLETCHER, age 18, of Wauseon OH, was indicted on one count of Unlawful Sexual Conduct With a Minor and one count of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor. On or about February 13, 2018, he allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a person 13 years of age or older, but less than sixteen years of age. He also allegedly filmed material showing a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity. 18CR51

DUSTIN L. FUNK, age 38, of Flint, MI, was indicted on 12 counts of Nonsupport of Dependents. On or about September 7, 2014 to January 13, 2018, he allegedly failed to provide child support totaling $39, 519.96. 18CR57

ANDREYA M. STACKHOUSE, age 30, of Cincinnati, OH, was indicted on six counts of Nonsupport of Dependents. On or about January 1, 2012 to January 13, 2018 she allegedly failed to provide child support totaling $6, 925.49. 18CR71

STEVEN J. VASVERY, age 59, of Napoleon OH, was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Posession of Drugs and one count of Tampering With Evidence. On or about December 3, 2017, he allegedly possessed dangerous drugs and allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation. 18CR61

CHRISTOPHER A. BLOOMER, age 43, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Marijuana, one count of Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana, one count of Endangering Children, and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about May 22, 2017, he allegedly allowed a child under age 18 to be on the same property when he allegedly cultivated or manufactured marijuana. He also allegedly possessed a firearm when he was not relieved from disability after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense. 18CR67

MICHAEL C. OSBORNE, age 46, of Delta OH, was indicted on one count of Trespss in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present and one count of Burglary. On or about February 27,2018, he allegedly trespassed in a habitation when a person was present or likely to be present with purpose to commit a criminal offense. 18CR59

CAYLOB A. ALCOCK, age 18, of Morenci, MI, was indicted on two counts of Forgery and two counts of Failure to Comply With order or Signal of a Police Officer. On or about March 31, 2018 he allegedly forged two counterfeit $100 bills. He also allegedly failed to stop his motor vehicle after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police office, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. 18CR60

IAN C. RUFFER, age 28, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about August 26, 2017, he allegedly possessed a dangerous drug. 18CR52

PAUL D. BONGIORNO III, age 32, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Posession of Drugs, one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, one count of Possession of Cocaine, one count of Possession of Drugs, and one count of Possession of Counterfeit Substances. On or about September 14, 2017, he allegedly possessed several dangerous drugs and a counterfeit controlled substance. He also allegedly transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. 18CR62

TOMAS RAMOS III, age 31, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Heroin and one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about September 13, 2017, he allegedly possessed heroin and a dangerous drug. 18CR53

SCOTT H. LAURIE, age 37, of Toledo, OH, ws indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering and one count of Theft. On or about the month of September 2017 to October 19, 2017, he allegedly stole batteries from a Wauseon business. 18CR66

BRANDON RIVERA, age 27, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Heroin and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. On or about September 18, 2017, he allegedly possessed heroin and drug paraphernalia. 18CR56

NETHANU D. LYCZKOWSKI, age 21, of Swanton. OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about October 6, 2017, he allegedly possessed a dangerous drug. 18CR55

MICHAEL P. PRYSTASH, JR., age 44, of Napoleon, was indicted on two counts of Theft and eight counts of Forgery. On or about March 15, 2018 to March 22, 2018, he allegedly stole and forged blank checks. He also allegedly stole cash valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500. 18CR63

TYLER W. REED, age 25, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Heroin, one count of Possession of Drugs, and one count of Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments. On or about December 14, 2017, he allegedly possessed heroin, a dangerous drug, and drug abuse instruments. 18CR70

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

