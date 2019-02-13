Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Six Indictments

On February 11, 2019, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott Haselamn.

ROBERT. T. BOROFF, age 26, of Defiance, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about December 5, 2018 he, allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 19CR21.

TERRA J. HALL, age 20, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Grand Theft of a Firearm and one count of Falsification in a Theft Offense. On or about October 20, 2018, she allegedly stole a firearm and allegedly made a false statement with purpose to commit a theft offense. 19CR23.

ROBERT C. STUART, age 43, of Delta, OH, was indicted on ten counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor, ten counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, and one count of Tampering With Evidence. On or about October 16, 2018 to November 27, 2018, he allegedly possessed obscene materials or performances showing minors participating ‘in sexual activity. He also allegedly tampered with evidence in an official investigation. 19CR24.

MARCUS L. PENN, age 30, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Attempted Murder, two counts of Felonious Assault,. and one count of Domestic Violence. On or about January 26, 2019, he allegedly attempted to cause the death of another and allegedly knowingly caused serious physical harm to that person by means of a deadly weapon. 19CR18.

BRIANNA M. SALDIVAR, age 28, of Pioneer,OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about January 7, 2019, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 19CR20.

JONATHAN P. GERARD, Jr, age 38, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about December 30, 2018, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 19CR22

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

