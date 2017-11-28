Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Ten Indictments

Tommy Lee Hill, age 26, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about September 13, 2017, she allegedly failed to appear for a pre-trial conference in the Fulton County Court of Common Pleas.

Christopher A. Miller, age 26, of Bowling Green, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft From a Person in a Protected Class and one count of Identity Fraud Against a Person in a Protected Class. On or about August 24, 2017 and September 2, 2017, he allegedly stole property from an elderly person and allegedly used the personal identifying information of another with the intent to hold himself out to be the other person.

Phillip T. Whiteside, J, age 35, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about November 4, 2017, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Robert A. Kroeger, age 38, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Tampering With Records and one count of Grand Theft. On or about February 22, 2015 to December 6, 2016, he allegedly stole property or services valued at more than $7,500 but less than $150,000 from a governmental entity. He also allegedly tampered with records belonging to a governmental entity.

Victoria E. Moore, age 24, of Clearfield, PA, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Possession of Marihuana. On or about November 8, 2017, she allegedly possessed Methamphetamine and marihuana.

David W. Taylor, age 29, of Lyons, OH, was Indicted on two counts of Importuning. On or about April 20, 2017 to August 24, 2017, he allegedly solicited by means of a telecommunications device a law enforcement officer posing as a person who was older than age 13 but younger than age 16 to engage in sexual activity.

Joseph R. Bensch, age 37, of Toledo, OH, was Indicted on two counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On or about November 12, 2017, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Erli Hernan Lainez, age 25, of Hamilton, OH, was indicted on one count of Importuning and one count of Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct With a Minor. On or about November 14, 2017, he allegedly solicited another who was older than age 13 but less than age 16 to engage in sexual conduct.

Nicholas J. Spangler, age 20, of Delta, OH, was Indicted on one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and one count of Carrying Concealed Weapons. On or about November 11, 2017, he allegedly had a loaded firearm concealed in a motor vehicle.

David A. Mason, Sr., age 53, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about August 9, 2017 to November 10, 2017, he allegedly possessed a firearm when he was not relieved from disability after having been previously convicted of a felony drug abuse offense.

