Fulton County Grand Jury Indicts 21 Individuals

On December 17,. 2018, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

SKYLER G. SMITH, age 23, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine and one count of Obstructing Official Business. On or about November 22,2018, he allegedly possessed cocaine and allegedly obstructed a public official in the performance of his official duties, creating a risk of physical harm to another. 18CR193.

JONATHAN E.TAYLOR, age 33, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, On or about November 25, 2018, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 18CR194.

PENNY F. MARTIN, age 52, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Misuse of Credit Cards. On or about November 10, 2018, she allegedly, with purpose to defraud an elderly person, obtained property or services by using a credit card that she knew or had reasonable cause to believe was used in violation of law. 18CR199.

PATRICK A. KOLODZIEJCZYK, age 32, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about September 29, 2018, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 18CR203.

LANA J. STOY, age 41, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Heroin. On or about September 1, 2018, she allegedly possessed heroin. 18CR197.

TORI L. KNICLEY, age 24, of Archbold, OH, was Indicted on two counts of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about November 20, 2018 and November 28,2018, she allegedly failed to appear for her pre-trial conference in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court. 18CR200.

CHRISTOPHER J. LaPOINT age 51, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on four counts of Violating a Protection Order. On or aboutNovember 24, 2018; November 29, 2018; andDecember 1, 2018, he allegedly violated the terms of a protection order issuedagainst him. 18CR208.

CARLOS VEGA, age 47, of Cleveland, OH, was Indicted on two counts of Felonious Assault. On or about December 2, 2018, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to another by means of a deadly weapon. 18CR195.

KRISTOPHER L. PLUMMER age 40, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Operating a Vehicle While intoxicated. On or about December 8, 2018, he allegedly operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. 18CR196.

ALBERTO LOPEZ-LOPEZ, aka CARLOS ALBERTO LOPEZ, aka ALBERTO LOPEZ-ARCOS, of Wauseon, OH, was Indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering. On or about November 10, 2018, he allegedly trespassed in an unoccupied structure in Wauseon with purpose to commit a theft offense. 18CR201.

ROXANNE M. RUPP age 35, of Stryker, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about November 17,2018, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 18CR202.

AARON A. BOWERS, age 26, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about December 7, 2018, he allegedly failed to appear for his pre-trial conference in the Fulton County Court of Common Pleas. 18CR198.

LUKAS A. RUFENACHT age 21, of Archbold, OH, was Indicted on two counts of Vandalism and one count of Criminal Damaging or Endangering. On or about February 26, 2018 to February 27, 2018, he allegedly caused physical harm to property used as a business.He also allegedly caused substantial risk of physical harm to property belonging to an individual. 18CR212.

MITCHEL D. BACHMAN, age 26, of Ravenna, OH was indicted on two counts of Vandalism and one count of Criminal Damaging or Endangering.On or about February 26, 2018 to February 27, 2018, he allegedly caused physical harm to property used as a business.He also allegedly caused substantial risk of physical harm to property belonging to an Individual. 18CR213.

WILLIAM J. MORALES, age 49, of Wauseon, OH, was Indicted on one count of Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits. On or about April 17, 2018 to November 20,2018, he allegedly possessed supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits in a manner not authorized by law. 18CR204

RUTH SIERRA, age 48, of Wauseon, OH was indicted on one count of Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits. On or about April 17, 2018 to November 20, 2018, she allegedly possessed supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits in a manner not authorized by law. 18CR211.

ERIC S. YINGLING, age 45, of Wauseon, OH was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about July 21, 2018, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 18CR209

RAMON E. LOVE, age 24, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on two counts of Trafficking Cocaine and two counts of Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits of WIC Program Benefits. On or about May 10, 2018 and May 23,2018, he allegedly sold or offered to sell cocaine. He also allegedly possessed supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits in a manner not authorized by law. 18CR210.

TORIAN C. GOINGS, age 23, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Trafficking In Cocaine and one count of Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits. On or about May 10, 2018, she allegedly sold or offered to sell cocaine. She also allegedly possessed supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits in a manner not authorized by law. 18CR206

ISAIAH D. SOLOMON, age 20, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Aggravated Trafficking In Drugs. On or about September 4, 2018 he allegedly transported methamphetamine for sale. 18CR205

STEVEN J. BECK, age 51, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on two counts of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and one count of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On or about December 12, 2018, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, allegedly having a loaded firearm in the vehicle. 18CR207.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

