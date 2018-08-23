Fulton County Grand Jury Indicts Thirty Individuals

On August 20, 2018, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.



NATHAN W. JEWELL, age 30, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Aggravated Burglary and one count of Violating a Protection Order. On or about July 19, 2018, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. He also allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure when another person was present, and allegedly had a deadly weapon on his person. 18CR119.



ZACHARY M. SHIRKEY age 26, of Rossford, OH, was indicted on two counts of Unauthorized Use of the Law Enforcement Automated Data System. On or about January 21, 2016 and April 9, 2018, he allegedly gained access to the Law Enforcement Automated Database System without consent. 18CR141.



MEGAN L. Q5BORNE-5TEUER, age 28, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about May 11, 2018, she allegedly possessed cocaine. 18CR113,



MOHAMMED A. OMARA, age 34, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about June 8, 2018, he allegedly possessed a controlled substance. 18CR128.



KEITH E. McCULLOUGH, age 41, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about May 2, 2018, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 18CR126.



SCOTT A. RODGERS, age 43, of Adrian, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft and one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity. On or about March 17, 2018 to May 5, 2018, he allegedly stole property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500. He also allegedly participated in the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity. 18CR122.



BRADLEY A. DUDEN age 44, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On or about August 2, 2018, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the Influence of alcohol and/or drugs and allegedly refused to submit to a chemical test. 18CR112.



CHARLES K. COFFELT, age 26, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Heroin, one count of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, and one count of Endangering Children. On or about April 24, 2018, he allegedly possessed heroin and allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs while a child under age 18 was In the vehicle. 18CRI33.



JOSHUA P. MILLER, age 39, of Metamora, OH, was Indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class. On or about April 24, 2018 to August 20, 2018, he allegedly stole property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500 from an elderly person. 18CR134.



JOSEPH D. LAMB, age 39, of Delta, OH, was Indicted on one count of Grand Theft, one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, and one count of Possession of Heroin. On or about June 10, 2018 to August 10, 2018, he allegedly stole a firearm and allegedly possessed that firearm while under disability. He also allegedly possessed heroin. 18CR137.



JASON A. FOSTER, age 27, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Trafficking In Cocaine and one count of Permitting Drug Abuse. On or about November 10, 2017, he allegedly sold or offered to sell cocaine from his motor vehicle. 18CR131.



JACOB E. OLSON, age 26, of Wauseon, OH, was Indicted on four counts of Trafficking In Heroin and one count of Aggravated Trafficking In Drugs. On or about November 6, 2017 to November 29, 2017, he allegedly sold or offered to sell heroin and mettramphetamIrte. 18CR136.



BRANDON P. BAILEY age 26, of Napoleon, OH, was Indicted on one count of Trespass In a Habitation When a Person Is Present or l Ike!y to be Present. On or about August 10, 2018, he allegedly trespassed In a habitation when a person was present or likely to be present. 18CR124.



LAURA M. GILMER, age 48, of Bryan, OH, was Indicted on one count of Possession of Heroin. On or about March 16, 2018, she allegedly possessed heroin. 18CR118.



ELIZABETH R. NORMAN, age 52, of Swanton, OH, was Indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about November 11, 2017, she allegedly possessed cocaine. 1802117.



THOMAS S. PARTIN, age 52, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about November 11, 2017, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 18CR132.



AARON A. BOWERS, age 26, of Archbold, OH, was Indicted on one count of Possession of L.S.D. and one count of Ttaffid<ing in L.S.D.. On or about August 12, 2018, he allegedly transported LSD for sale by himself or another person. 18CR125.



AMY S. DOWNEY, age 52, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Heroin and one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about January 11, 2018, she allegedly possessed heroin and another controlled substance. 18CR129.



COREY J. ROBINSON, age 23, of Swanton, OH, was Indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about April 10, 2018, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 18CR127.



MICHAEL A. WALLACE, age 34, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about April 10, 2018, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 18CR121.



JOSEPH A MATTISON age 39, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Obstructing Official Business, one count of Failure to Reinstate a License, one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about July 25, 2018, he allegedly prevented or obstructed the performance by a public official of his lawful duties. He also allegedly transported a firearm in a motor vehicle while under disability. 1802114.



JASON E. GRUBB, age 31, of Montpelier, OH, was Indicted on one count of Possession of Heroin and two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about December 5, 2017, he allegedly possessed heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. 18CR123.



AVANTE S. KOONCE, age 25, of Wauseon, 01-I, was indicted on one count of Failure to Provide Notice of a Change of Address. On or about January 18, 2018, having been a convicted sex offender, he allegedly failed to provide written notice of his change of address of his place of employment to the county sheriff, as required by law. 18CR120.



MATTHEW S. ANDREWS, age 30, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Illegal Use of a Minor in a Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, one count of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, and one count of Sexual Imposition. On or about February 18, 2018, he allegedly possessed obscene material that showed a minor In a state of nudity. He also allegedly had sexual contact with a minor older than age 13 but younger than age 16. 18CR135.



JUSTIN R. GOWING, age 23, of Swanton, OH, was Indicted on one count of Theft. On or about March 26, 2018 to Apdl 17, 2018, he allegedly stole tools valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500. 18CR130.



RYAN M. FERVIDA age 44, of Delta, OH, was Indicted on one count of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor, one count of Rape, one count of Gross Sexual Imposition, and eight counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. On or about August, 2015 to February 1, 201/, he allegedly possessed material showing a minor partidpatlng In sexual activity. He also allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a person under age 13. 18CR140.



PORFIRIO DIAZ JR, age 59, of Toledo, OH, was Indicted on tine counts of Breaking and Entering, three counts of Theft, two counts of Grand Theft, one count of Attempted Breaking and Entering, and one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about February 3, 2018 to May 3, 2018, he allegedly trespassed in several unoccupied structures and stole property valued at more than $1,000. He also allegedly received property knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. 18CR138.



CRECENCIQ G. MORALES, age 32, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on seven counts of Breaking and Entering, three counts of Theft, one count of Grand Theft, one count of Attempted Breaking and Entering, and one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about February 3, 2018 to May 3, 2018, he allegedly trespassed in several unoccupied structures and stole property valued at more than $1,000. He also allegedly received property knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that It had been stolen. 18C.R139.



TYLER W. REED, age 25, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Heroin. On or about February 8, 2018, he allegedly possessed heroin. 18CR115.



ASHLEY M. WHEELER, age 26, of Swanton, OH, was Indicted on one count of Possession of Heroin. On or about February 8, 2018, she allegedly possessed heroin. 18CR116.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

