Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 23 Individuals

On November 19, 2018, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

HOLLY C. ROWE, age 34, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about October 11, 2018 and October 15, 2018, she allegedly possessed Methamphetamine. 18CR170.

KENNETH J. COMPEO, age 50, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about October 15, 2018, he allegedly possessed Methamphetamine. 18CR171.

BRIAN J. MICHEL, age 28, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about September 14,. 2018, he allegedly possessed Fentanyl. 18CR176.

MATTHEW R. MUNN, age 26, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about September 2, 2018, he allegedly possessed Morphine and Codeine. 18CR189.

MATTHEW A. SHORT, age 43, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Tampering With Records and one count of Theft. On or about November 20, 2017 to May 6, 2018, he allegedly stole unemployment compensation benefits valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500 from a governmental entity, He also allegedly tampered with records belonging to a governmental entity. 18CR185.

BROOKE J. WERDER, age 24, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Tampering With Evidence, On or about October 25, 2018, he allegedly possessed Methamphetamine and allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation. 18CR172.

DANIEL A. MENDEZ, age 39, of Lyons, OH was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about July 3, 2018, he allegedly possessed Cocaine. 18CR184

MICHAEL A. PERKINS, age 34, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about July 31, 2018, he allegedly possessed Cocaine. 18CR177

DONALD E. KERR, III, age 29, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about July 3, 2018 and August 2, 2018, he allegedly possessed Methamphetamine. 18CR187

JAMES D. ELIAS, age 57, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Burglary. On or about November 4, 2018, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense and allegedly inflicted or attempted to inflict physical harm on another person. 18CR174

JOEY L. BARTHEL, age 26, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Abduction, one count of Using Weapons While Intoxicated, and two counts of Domestic Violence. On or about November 3, 2018 and November 4, 2018, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and allegedly had a firearm while under the Influence of alcohol. He also allegedly, by force or threat, restrained the liberty of another under circumstances which created a risk of physical harm to that other person. 18CR179.

IDA M. DeLONG, age 42, of Butler, IN, was indicted an one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Trafficking In Marijuana. On or about November 7, 2018, she allegedly possessed Methamphetamine and allegedly transported marijuana for sale by herself or another person. 18CR173.

JENNIFER L. GREEN, age 44, of Markle, IN, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, one count of Trafficking In Marijuana, and one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about November 7, 2018, she allegedly possessed Methamphetamine and allegedly transported marijuana for use by herself or another person. 18CR175.

JESSE V. WHITEHEAD, age 28, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about November 13, 2018, he allegedly failed to appear for his sentencing in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court. 18CR180.

MICHAEL A. THOMPSON, age 28, Address Unknown, was indicted on two counts of Burglary and one count of Trespass In a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. On or about November 10, 2018 and November 11, 2018, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense. 18CR181.

BONNIE J. SINCLAIR, age 39, of Galesburg, IL, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about November 11, 2018, she allegedly received a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. 18CR182.

ANDREW W. SEILER, age 35, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Marijuana and one count of Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana. On or about August 6, 2018, he allegedly cultivated marijuana. 18CR190.

APRIL JOHNSON, age 40, of Delta, OH, was Indicted on one count of Possession of Marijuana and one count of Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana. On or about August 6, 2018, she allegedly cultivated marijuana. 18CR191.

MATTHEW S. STRAYER, age 52, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Marijuana and one count of Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana. On or about August 6, 2018, he allegedly cultivated marijuana. 18CRI92.

RYAN T. GAINOR, age 26, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Possession of Heroin. On or about November 14, 2018, he allegedly possessed Methamphetamine and Heroin. 18CR178.

BRYON L. RHODA, age 26, of Oakwood, OH, was indicted on one count of Burglary. On or about November 15, 2018, he allegedly trespassed In an occupied structure when another person was present, with purpose to commit a criminal offense. 18CR188.

CHRISTOPHER J. LaPOINT, age 51, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on two counts of Violating a Protection Order. On or about October 2, 2018 and October 28, 2018, he allegedly violated the terms of a protection order issued against him. 18CR186

AVANTE S. KOONCE, age 26, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about November 13, 2018, he allegedly failed to appear for his pre-trial conference in the Fulton County Court of Common Pleas. 18CR183.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

