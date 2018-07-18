Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against Eleven Individuals

On July 16, 2018, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

TOMAS RAMOS, III, age 31, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about June 24, 2018, he allegedly possessed a firearm when he was not relieved from disability after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense. 18CR101.

STEVEN L. HANSON, age 49, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on three counts of Assault. On or about June 28, 2018, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to three law enforcement officers. 18CR109.

APRIL J.CLARK, age 30, of Fostoria, OH, was indicted on one count of Complicity to Commit Robbery. On or about April 4, 2018, she allegedly aided another in committing or attempting to commit a theft offense and allegedly inflict harm on another. 18CR107.

BRIAN P. SCHLEGEL, age 35, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on two counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On or about June 23, 2018, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. 18CR108.

MICHAEL A. WALLACE, age 33, of Fostoria, OH, was indicted on one count of Robbery. On or about April 4, 2018, he allegedly committed a theft offense, and he did so while allegedly inflicting physical harm on another. 18CR106.

JACOB R. BROWN, age 22, of Pioneer, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about February 20, 2018, he allegedly possessed Oxycodone and allegedly possessed a firearm when he was not relieved from disability after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense. 18CR104.

CHELSEA R. STUBER age 21, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Burglary. On or about May 3, 2018, she allegedly trespassed In an occupied structure with the purpose to commit a criminal offense. 18CR99.

SAVANAH J. KYSER, age 21, of Horton, MI, was indicted on one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, one count of Theft of Credit Cards, and one count of Theft. On or about April 1, 2018, she allegedly stole a motor vehicle, a credit card and toots. 18CR102.

DUSTIN C. TANIER, age 22, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Trafficking In Drugs, and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about May 12, 2018, he allegedly possessed and allegedly sold or offered to sell dangerous drugs. 18CR103.

WILLIAM E. DAVIS age 53, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Identity Fraud. On or about February 16, 2018, he allegedly used personal identifying information of another person with the intent to hold himself out to be the other person. 18CR100.

ELIZABETH R. NORMAN. age 51, of Swanton, OH, was Indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about April 22, 2018, she allegedly possessed Cocaine. 18CR105.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed Innocent until and unless proven guilty.

