Fulton County Issues 21 Indictments

On May 15, 2017 the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

~Brandon K. Whalen, age 19, of Swanton, Ohio was indicted on three counts of Theft, six counts of Forgery, and one count of Criminal Damaging or Endangering. On or about February 28, 2017 to April 17, 2017 he allegedly stole two blank checks and forged them. He also allegedly caused a substantial risk of physical harm to the property of another.

~Miles S. Moll, age 25, of Cary, Illinois was indicated on one count of Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of Police Office and one count of Assault. On or about April 17, 2017 he allegedly caused physical harm to a police officer while the officer was in the performance of his official duties. He also allegedly failed to stop his motor vehicle after receiving a visual or audible signal from a police officer, allegedly causing substantial risk of serious harm to persons and property.

~Carolos Garcia-Ibarra, age 35, of Somers Point, NJ was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about March 26, 2017 he allegedly possessed Cocaine Hydrochloride.

~David A. Causer, age 60, of Swanton, Ohio was indicated on one count of Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana on or about August 26, 2016. He allegedly cultivated or engaged in the production of marijuana.

~Dalton C. Simon, age 33 of Archbold, Ohio was indicated on one count of Failure to Provide Notice of a Change in Address. On or about November 23, 2016 to February 16, 2017 he allegedly failed to provide written notice of his residence address change to the county sheriff within the required time period.

~David W. Eash, age 49, of Wauseon, Ohio was indicated on four counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and one count of Failure to Stop After an Accident. On or about May 6, 2017 he allegedly failed to immediately stop his motor vehicle at the scene of an accident or collision and provide his name and address.

~Matthew D. Wolfrum, age 41, of Delta, Ohio was indicated on one count of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. On or about April 21, 2017 he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

~Clawzelle A. Wiggins, age 28, of Toledo, Ohio was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about October 28, 2016 he allegedly possessed cocaine.

~Veleria A. Robbins, age 41, of Toledo, Ohio was indicted on one count of Theft of Drugs. On or about May 2, 2017, she allegedly stole Oxycodone from a Swanton resident.

~Stanley R. Goings, Jr., age 39, of Wauseon, Ohio was indicated on one count of Tampering With Records and one count of Grand Theft. On or about July 7, 2013 to June 27, 2016 he allegedly falsified government records and allegedly stole property by deception.

~Jesseline M. Schmidt, age 26, of Wauseon Ohio was indicted on one count of Tampering With Records and one count of Grand Theft. On or about December 5, 2014 to August 25, 2016 she allegedly falsified government records and allegedly stole property by deception.

~Scott J. Double, age 46, of Fayette, Ohio was indicated on one count of Tampering With Records and one count of Grand Theft. On or about January 16, 2014 to July 12, 2016 he allegedly falsified government records and allegedly store property by deception.

~Todd W. Conner, age 53, of Swanton, Ohio was indicated on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about December 28, 2016 he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

~Brian F. Grimes, age 34 of Toledo, Ohio was indicated on one count of Burglary, one count of Grand Theft and one count of Theft. On or about April 10, 2017 he allegedly trespassed in an occupied residence and stole a firearm, cash, jewelry and miscellaneous items.

~James A Doan, III, age 27 of Fayette, Ohio was indicated on one count of Abusing Harmful Intoxicants. On or about May 8, 2017 he allegedly possessed or used a harmful intoxicant.

~Leondardo J. Alvarado, age 28, of Delta, Ohio was indicated on one count of Burglary. On or about March 25, 2017 he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense.

~Nichole R. Alvarado, fka Nichole R. Bikas, age 35 of Delta, Ohio was indicated on one count of Complicity to Commit Burglary, one count of Theft and one count of Passing Bad Checks. On or about March 27, 2017 to April 12, 2017 she allegedly aided another in committing a burglary. She also allegedly passed bad checks for a total of $1,000 but less than $7,500 knowing that they would be dishonored and allegedly store cash by deception.

~Aaron L. Zimmerman, age 25 of Swanton, Ohio was indicated on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about April 14, 2017 he allegedly possessed cocaine.

~Ekai E. Stone, age 26, of Gladsone, Oregon was indicated on one count of Possession of Marijuana and one count of Trafficking in Marijuana. On or about May 11, 2017 he allegedly possessed more than 5,000 but less than 20,000 grams of marijuana and allegedly prepared or transported it for distribution.

~Andrew B. Parsons, age 28 of Milwaukie, Oregon was indicated on one count of Possession of Marijuana, one count of Trafficking in Marijuana, and one count of Permitting Drug Abuse. On or about May 11, 2017 he allegedly possessed more than 5,000 but less than 20,000 grams of marijuana and allegedly prepared or transported it for distribution. He also allegedly permitted his vehicle to be used in the commission of a felony drug abuse offense.

~Noah R. Hupp, age 22 of Milwaukie, Oregon was indicated on one count of Possession of Marijuana and one count of Trafficking in Marijuana. On or about May 11, 2017 he allegedly possessed more than 5,000 but less than 20,000 grams of marijuana and allegedly prepared or transported it for distribution.

Indictments have been issued from the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office. It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.