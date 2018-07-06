Fulton County: James Ramey Sentenced For March 2017 Murder

On July 6, 2018, James Ramey pled guilty to one count of Murder (with a gun specification), one count of Violating a Protection Order, and two counts of Kidnapping in connection with the March 14, 2017 death of Amanda Mangas and the attendant kidnappings of Winston Ramey and Deborah Mangas. Mr. Ramey was sentenced to 271/2 years to life in prison.

Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott Haselman stated:

“This was an unmitigated tragedy. A young woman was taken away from her young son, father, mother, family and friends in an act of senseless violence. While there is nothing that the judicial system can really do to fill the hole that was left in the lives of Amanda’s family and friends, we hope that today’s plea and sentence can help them in some small way with the difficult process of moving forward.”

