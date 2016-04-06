Fulton County Museum To Unveil New World War II Exhibit

WAUSEON, OH — The Fulton County Historical Society in Wauseon, OH is pleased to announce that the Fulton County Museum’s NEW special exhibit, “Fulton County Fighting for Freedom in World War II,” will open on Sunday, April 10, 2016 from 12:00 pm to 5:00pm as part of the 75th anniversary of the U.S. involvement in the war.

This project contains exhibits and educational programs featuring the history of Fulton County from the sinking of the Reuben James a month prior to Pearl Harbor, and ending with the sinking of the Indianapolis—the first and last U.S. ships to be lost in the war. Both crews on board the Reuben James and the Indianapolis housed men from Fulton County. The latter vessel will be seen in a Hollywood production that is scheduled to be released this coming Memorial Day staring Nicholas Cage. The museum’s exhibit shows visitors the viewpoints of Fulton County citizens, both on the battle field, and those working for the war effort at home. The extensive collection of artifacts will be the centerpiece of this commemoration, as will a video presentation produced by the late, DeFord Schwall.

The Fulton County Museum features 14 rooms showcasing permanent exhibits, including a rare Jacob Werry Blanket Chest and the infant cradle of race car driver Barney Oldfield, and changing displays dating from about 1820-1960. The museum and archives research room is located at 229 Monroe Street in downtown Wauseon, OH, 2 blocks west of N. Fulton St. on State Route 2 (Elm St), then one half block north on Monroe. Through Labor Day, the museum will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10am – 4pm, and Saturdays from 10am – 2pm. For more information, call (419)337-7922 or visit the museum web site, at www.fultoncountyhs.org

