Fulton County Senior Center To Offer Painting Classes

The Fulton County Senior Center is pleased to announce that Artist Nora Sallows will return to offer her popular acrylic painting classes in March 2017. The classes will be held for any Fulton County Senior age 60 or older at the Wauseon location, 240 Clinton Street, on Fridays, March 17th, 24th, 31st, and April 7th, from 1:00-3:00 pm.

The classes include the paint, canvases, easels, brushes and expertise. Individual classes are $25 each, or $80 for the entire series of classes. RSVP to Beth Ricker-Flory at 419-337-9299 by March 8th, 2017. Payment is due by March 17th, 2017.

INFORMATION PROVIDED