Fulton County Sheriff Deputies Make Eleven Traffic Stops, Issue One Citation During Recent Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz that ran from January 18th thru January 31st. Deputies who worked this Blitz made 11 traffic stops and issued 1 citation. The citation issued was for Expired Plates. Deputies also issued 12 warnings during the Blitz. The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety,

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways. This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

