Fulton County Sheriff Investigating A Missing Juvenile From Metamora

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a missing juvenile from the Metamora area.

Charles Herbert Alexander Saunders is a 16 year old white male, 5’6″/ 180lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on July 20th, 2018 driving a 2004 silver/gray Ford Mustang with registration Ohio HKW-7753.

He is possibly armed and should not be approached. If anyone sees him they are asked to contact your local law enforcement or call Detective Gladieux at 419 335-4010 ext. 1915.

(Press release courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

