Fulton County Sheriff’s Holiday Traffic Blitzes Net 19 Citations

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a series of Traffic Enforcement Blitzes.

The Christmas/New Year’s Eve Blitz, which ran from December 8th, 2018 thru December 31st, 2018 resulted in 36 traffic stops and 8 citations. The citations issued were for 6 speed violations, 1 Driving Under Suspension, 1 Failure to Dim. Deputies also issued 31 warnings during the Blitz.

Another Blitz ran from December 23rd thru December 29th, generating 19 traffic stops and 7 citations. The citations issued were for speed violations. Deputies also issued 12 warnings during this Blitz.

The final Blitz ran from January 1st thru January 2nd. Deputies who worked this Blitz made 11 traffic stops and issued 4 citations. The citations issued were for 3 speed violations and 1 marked lanes violation. Deputies also issued 9 warnings during this Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety,

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways. This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

