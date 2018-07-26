Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Announces Upcoming Traffic Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a Traffic Enforcement Blitz. This Blitz will run from August 5th thru, August 11th. Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County and they will be looking for distracted driving, seatbelt, speed, and impaired driving violations.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways. These Blitzes are being funded from a grant that was awarded to the Fulton County Sheriff s Office from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The grant pays for extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadways in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious arid fatal crashes.

